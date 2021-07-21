Jeff Bezos thanked Amazon employees who 'paid for' space launch and people are mad.

Jeff Bezos spent 11 minutes in a spaceship yesterday and he's really excited about it. So excited, in fact, that he spoke honestly about the fact that Amazon customers and employees "paid for" the flight.

The billionaire made the statement on camera at a press conference after the flight, and those around him laughed at what he said. Bezos doesn't have the best track record for granting rights to its workers or even just letting them use the bathroom during shifts. So the statement rubbed a lot of people who weren't at the press conference the wrong way.