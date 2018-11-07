The 21 funniest reactions to Trump firing Jeff Sessions. Hello constitutional crisis!

So, mere hours after the polls closed in the 2018 election, President Donald Trump forced his Attorney General to resign, which is a fancy way of saying "fired him."
Pundits, lawyers, and people who read the Wikipedia page for "Watergate" are launching the country into a constitutional crisis and giving the newly elected Democratic House majority something to look at when they take over the judiciary committee.
In sending Jeff Sessions back to the North Pole, Trump installed an acting AG who has called special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign a "witch hunt," just as any innocent person would.
If that's not scary enough, the new acting AG also stans the Dave Matthews band.
This is an existential threat to Mueller, and probably because he is an existential Trump.
Twitter brought the jokes, though, so here's some comic relief!
1.
congrats to jeff sessions on giving up his senate seat and letting the president humiliate him for two years so he could try to disenfranchise as many nonwhite people as possible— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 7, 2018
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.