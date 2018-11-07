The 21 funniest reactions to Trump firing Jeff Sessions. Hello constitutional crisis!

So, mere hours after the polls closed in the 2018 election, President Donald Trump forced his Attorney General to resign, which is a fancy way of saying "fired him."

Pundits, lawyers, and people who read the Wikipedia page for "Watergate" are launching the country into a constitutional crisis and giving the newly elected Democratic House majority something to look at when they take over the judiciary committee.

In sending Jeff Sessions back to the North Pole, Trump installed an acting AG who has called special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign a "witch hunt," just as any innocent person would.

2. Whitaker's tweets about Mueller pic.twitter.com/rGjZxsBE6q — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 7, 2018

If that's not scary enough, the new acting AG also stans the Dave Matthews band.

Dave Matthews is the Jimmy Buffett of our time. — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) February 1, 2010

This is an existential threat to Mueller, and probably because he is an existential Trump.

Twitter brought the jokes, though, so here's some comic relief!

