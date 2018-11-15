Jenna Dewan maturely responded to comparisons to Channing Tatum's new girlfriend.

Here's the tea: you cannot be as hot and famous as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, fall in love on screen in front of the world, birth a beautiful baby girl, then peacefully divorce and expect fans not to be obsessive about what comes after.
While the former couple may have requested privacy during their amicable divorce, we all know the buzzing surveillance of celebrity culture doesn't allow privacy for long (as I know, typing this right now for my job).
All this is to say -- both Jenna Dewan and Channing have moved on to other partners, and people cannot stop obsessing over it. As of recently, Channing is dating the singer Jessie J and Jenna Dewan is seeing the actor Steve Kazee.
While their relationships are truly none of our business, people immediately started pointing out the obvious resemblances between Jenna Dewan and Jessie J. Turns out, celebrities are just like us: they have types.
Up until now, Jenna Dewan has kept it classy and refrained from jumping in on the discussion comparing her looks to Jessie J's. I can't blame her for that -- first of all, I imagine her and Channing are trying to move forward and peacefully as possible. Secondly, the conversation noting resemblances between the women quickly goes to a toxic place where people are assessing and tearing apart women's looks.
However, Jenna Dewan finally left a simple and sweet comment in response to an Instagram comment about the resemblance.
The comment was fairly innocuous, and was written by a fan admiring Jenna Dewan's beauty:
Rather than diving into a comparison with Jessie J, either negative or positive, Jenna Dewan kept it classy with her short but sweet response:
This is truly the classy way to move forward: no gossip, no comparisons, just positivity.