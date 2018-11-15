Jenna Dewan maturely responded to comparisons to Channing Tatum's new girlfriend.

Here's the tea: you cannot be as hot and famous as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, fall in love on screen in front of the world, birth a beautiful baby girl, then peacefully divorce and expect fans not to be obsessive about what comes after.

While the former couple may have requested privacy during their amicable divorce, we all know the buzzing surveillance of celebrity culture doesn't allow privacy for long (as I know, typing this right now for my job).

All this is to say -- both Jenna Dewan and Channing have moved on to other partners, and people cannot stop obsessing over it. As of recently, Channing is dating the singer Jessie J and Jenna Dewan is seeing the actor Steve Kazee.

While their relationships are truly none of our business, people immediately started pointing out the obvious resemblances between Jenna Dewan and Jessie J. Turns out, celebrities are just like us: they have types.