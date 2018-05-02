Jenna Dewan opens up about split from Channing Tatum after Ellen's embarrassing name slip.

Splitting up from a longtime partner or going through a divorce is a draining and emotionally painful process no matter who you are. But, I would imagine, there's an extra dose of emotional exhaustion when you're in the public eye and it feels like the whole world is speculating about your pain.

In a very prudent effort to nip rumors and gossip in the bud, when the beloved Step Up couple Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their divorce, they did so with a straight-forward Instagram post. That way, there would be no whisper network full of misinformation.

Fans immediately wept for the couple's split, and a subsequent lack of faith in love as a reality.

I've never been emotionally invested in a celebrity couple, but I still NEVER would've called Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan breaking up, tbh pic.twitter.com/4URC3qEAn3 — Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) April 3, 2018

But per their post, both Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have been pretty silent about the split since breaking the news last month.

So, when Ellen slipped up and accidentally introduced Jenna Dewan as "Jenna Dewan Tatum" on a recent episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, that poked at the heartbroken elephant in the room.