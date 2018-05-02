Jenna Dewan opens up about split from Channing Tatum after Ellen's embarrassing name slip.

Splitting up from a longtime partner or going through a divorce is a draining and emotionally painful process no matter who you are. But, I would imagine, there's an extra dose of emotional exhaustion when you're in the public eye and it feels like the whole world is speculating about your pain.
In a very prudent effort to nip rumors and gossip in the bud, when the beloved Step Up couple Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their divorce, they did so with a straight-forward Instagram post. That way, there would be no whisper network full of misinformation.
Fans immediately wept for the couple's split, and a subsequent lack of faith in love as a reality.
But per their post, both Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have been pretty silent about the split since breaking the news last month.
So, when Ellen slipped up and accidentally introduced Jenna Dewan as "Jenna Dewan Tatum" on a recent episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, that poked at the heartbroken elephant in the room.
Recognizing the awkwardness, Ellen later apologized for the slip up.
"I'm so sorry, I introduced you, and it was just such a habit. I have to say, the way you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful for your daughter and the statements have been great. I apologize. I have known both of you for so long and I'm just so used to saying it."
Jenna responded gracefully, but briefly opening up about how much support she's received amidst the split from Channing.
"I know, thank you," Jenna said. "Honestly, thank you and everybody for the love and support. It's truly moving.
You can watch the full exchange here.