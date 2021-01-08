Woman calls out her neighbor for being part of the Capitol mob and posing with broken windows.

A Texas real estate broker and radio host flew to the Washington, D.C. on a private jet to storm the Capitol, and then went and stormed the Capitol, is mad at her neighbor for snitching on her.

Jenna Ryan of Frisco, Texas was called out by her neighbor in a reply to a tweet from the DC Police Department seeking assistance in identifing the insurrectionists.

Zoey shared the evidence from Ryan's social media page, and it's a surreal slideshow through somebody's vacation that also just happened to be a terrorist operation.