Jeremy Piven tweets out gross statement after third woman accuses him of sexual assault.

On Thursday a third woman accused the Entourage actor Jeremy Piven of sexual harassment and assault, and he has finally released a public statement in retaliation.

The third woman to come forward against the actor is 39-year-old Tiffany Bacon Scourby, an advertising executive from Washington D.C. who says Piven pinned her down in a hotel room and proceeded to masturbate back in 2003.

https://twitter.com/jules_su/status/928716266159919106

Earlier this week actress Cassidy Freeman posted on Instagram accusing Piven of predatory behavior when she was very young. While the details and nature of the interaction were concealed, she wrote, "I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too.”

Freeman and Scourby's allegations came on the heels of reality star Ariane Bellamar's claims that Piven once cornered and groped her.

Louis CK

Roy Price

Roy Moore

Bill Cosby

Brett Ratner

Jeremy Piven

Kevin Spacey

Charlie Sheen

Mark Halperin

James Toback

Steven Seagal

Dustin Hoffman

Jeffrey Tambour

Harvey Weinstein



Being famous doesn't make you a good person.



This is a PURGE, and it's HEALTHY. — Jules (@jules_su) November 9, 2017

On Thursday afternoon, Piven released a public statement on his Twitter in response to the allegations. In his response, he denies guilt and claims the recent airing out of sexual assault allegations is "unproductive."