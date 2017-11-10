Jeremy Piven tweets out gross statement after third woman accuses him of sexual assault.

On Thursday a third woman accused the Entourage actor Jeremy Piven of sexual harassment and assault, and he has finally released a public statement in retaliation.
The third woman to come forward against the actor is 39-year-old Tiffany Bacon Scourby, an advertising executive from Washington D.C. who says Piven pinned her down in a hotel room and proceeded to masturbate back in 2003.
https://twitter.com/jules_su/status/928716266159919106
Earlier this week actress Cassidy Freeman posted on Instagram accusing Piven of predatory behavior when she was very young. While the details and nature of the interaction were concealed, she wrote, "I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too.”
Freeman and Scourby's allegations came on the heels of reality star Ariane Bellamar's claims that Piven once cornered and groped her.
On Thursday afternoon, Piven released a public statement on his Twitter in response to the allegations. In his response, he denies guilt and claims the recent airing out of sexual assault allegations is "unproductive."
He begins by denying his culpability:
"Let me begin by saying that the accusations against me are absolutely false and completely fabricated. I would never force myself on a woman. Period. I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence. I keep asking myself, 'How does one prove something that didn't happen?"
He then goes on to claim he feels "compassion for the victims of such acts" before contradicting himself with the assertion that airing allegations is a negative thing.
"We seem to be entering dark times — allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence. I hope we can give people the benefit of the doubt before we rush to judgment," Piven wrote.
Following the allegations, CBS, which hosts Piven's new series, Wisdom of the Crowd, released a statement last week that said "we are aware of the media reports (about Bellamar's allegations) and are looking into the matter."