Jessica Biel went 'bronde' and the internet is obsessed. What halftime show?

While Americans across the country unwind from the Super Bowl and express their wildly different feelings about Justin Timberlake's halftime show, actress Jessica Biel has switched up her hair.

Sometimes, you just have to grab life by the reigns and do away with your signature look.

The actress and partner to Timberlake did away with her beloved chocolate brown hair and went for the currently trending shade of "bronde."

For those unfamiliar with "bronde," it encompasses that in-between color that straddles the warring lines of blonde and brunette. It's the brunch of hair colors.

While people continue to argue about Timberlake's decision to cover Prince at the halftime show, Biel is busy basking in her new look.

Laces out...! #superbowllii A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 4, 2018 at 3:48pm PST

America is divided on a lot of topics these days, but Biel's venture into "brondehood" seems to be one of the few news items that doesn't cause backlash.