This photo of a buttload of lost luggage may just give you a panic attack.

Here's an awful riddle for you! Q: What's worse than the airline losing your luggage? A: When it loses everyone's luggage.

After a flood in one of its terminals, New York City's JFK airport has turned into a hellscape of abandoned bags. Try not to seize up with panic as you gaze upon the forest of clean clothes slowly getting that weird smell that happens when luggage is packed for too long.

My friend @RyanTopley just texted me this pic from JFK and my entire body is now covered in hives. pic.twitter.com/DmLPWnBw6L — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 8, 2018

As NBC New York reports, the pile-up was caused by last week's East Coast blizzard. Flights eventually resumed take-off from JFK after hours of delays. Apparently, not every bag made it onto those rescheduled flights.

Passengers took to Twitter to air their grievances with the airport and just to spread the terror of this bag photo.

Luggage for days, still at JFK International Airport. Though things are getting back to normal after the flood in terminal 4 pic.twitter.com/WxQk9ohY37 — Alison Kosik (@AlisonKosik) January 8, 2018