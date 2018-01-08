This photo of a buttload of lost luggage may just give you a panic attack.

Leah Prinzivalli
Jan 08, 2018@11:28 PM
Here's an awful riddle for you! Q: What's worse than the airline losing your luggage? A: When it loses everyone's luggage.

After a flood in one of its terminals, New York City's JFK airport has turned into a hellscape of abandoned bags. Try not to seize up with panic as you gaze upon the forest of clean clothes slowly getting that weird smell that happens when luggage is packed for too long.

As NBC New York reports, the pile-up was caused by last week's East Coast blizzard. Flights eventually resumed take-off from JFK after hours of delays. Apparently, not every bag made it onto those rescheduled flights.

Passengers took to Twitter to air their grievances with the airport and just to spread the terror of this bag photo.

It might take a few hours to get in touch with a customer service rep.

When passengers do eventually get their luggage, it'll be covered in the NYC snow, slush and mud.

Nothing like holiday travel!

