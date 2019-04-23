Ariana Grande and Jim Carrey discussing their depression is boosting everyone's serotonin levels.

If you are in need of a pure and wholesome exchange, than you will want to look no further than a recent interaction between Ariana Grande and Jim Carrey.

Over the weekend, Grande shared a quote about depression on her Instagram stories, and attributed it to Carrey.

The quote read:

"Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me. You should think of the word ‘depressed’ as ‘deep rest.’ Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you’ve been trying to play."

The Instagram shout out quickly made its way to Carrey, who responded with a sweet message on Twitter.

.@ArianaGrande I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the “Deep Rest” concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/BiMa6KHYb6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 22, 2019

