Ariana Grande and Jim Carrey discussing their depression is boosting everyone's serotonin levels.

If you are in need of a pure and wholesome exchange, than you will want to look no further than a recent interaction between Ariana Grande and Jim Carrey.
Over the weekend, Grande shared a quote about depression on her Instagram stories, and attributed it to Carrey.
The quote read:
"Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me. You should think of the word ‘depressed’ as ‘deep rest.’ Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you’ve been trying to play."
The Instagram shout out quickly made its way to Carrey, who responded with a sweet message on Twitter.
Carrey wrote:
"I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the “Deep Rest” concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter!"
Receiving a kind shout-out from the actor was a huge deal for Grande, who has been a fan for years. Back in 2014 she posted an overjoyed video of the first time she met him.
So, naturally, when the actor sent her well wishes of mental health solidarity and overall good will, the singer was overjoyed.
Once she had gathered her bearings, Grande responded to Carrey's tweet by sharing how much his work has meant to her over the years.
"thank u so much for your kindness. i don’t think u understand how much i adore u or what u mean to me. thank u for taking the time to share this w me. you are such an inspiration. i can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. sending you lots of love & all things happy," Grande wrote.
One of her old screennames was jimcarreyfan42, so this wholesome exchange is a dream come true.
Naturally, both the Grande and Carrey hives are happy about this crossover.
This concludes today's installment of Wholesome Interactions We All Desperately Needed, hopefully there are more installments incoming shortly.