Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their weirdest Halloween memories. And wow, people delivered.

Halloween can get pretty weird.

Considering it's the one day a year where children are not only allowed, but encouraged to ask complete strangers for candy and adults dress up in crazy costumes and put faces on squash with a knife, there's bound to be some strange occurrences. Between offensive costumes and "slutty handmaids", Halloween weirdness is definitely memorable.

Jimmy Fallon, host of "The Tonight Show," is the king of hashtag contests.

In honor of Halloween this year, Fallon took to Twitter to ask users to share their memories of the weirdest Halloweens they ever had, and the answers got pretty hilarious.

It’s Hashtags time! Tweet out a funny or weird thing that’s happened to you on Halloween, and tag it with #WeirdestHalloweenEver. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 30, 2018

Fallon started the thread himself with a fun story about David Hasselhoff: