Jimmy Fallon asked fans to describe this summer in 6 words and here are the 18 funniest.

Summer 2021 has been a journey in "do I bring my mask to the outdoor park party just in case we go to an indoor restaurant after but even though we're all fully vaccinated but if the waitress isn't wearing a mask do I wear a mask to the bathroom to be respectful and how is it possibly already August?"

With mask mandates and capacity restrictions lifting all over the United States, summer 2021 has felt like "normal" again for many vaccinated people, but every news headline flashing across our phones would like to remind us that we're not completely in the clear yet.

If your vacation plans were rescheduled yet again to a staycation in the backyard with a sprinkler and a beer, you're still working from your bed, and the days are blurring together into a sleepy wave of humid, sweaty commutes, stir-crazy kids, and Zoom calls, you're not alone. So, when Jimmy Fallon asked fans to describe the impressively hot, confusing post-vaccine chaos of summer 2021 in just six words, people were quick to share their shortest summer stories.