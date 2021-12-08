Jimmy Fallon asked fans to 'ruin' holiday songs with a word and here are the 24 funniest.

Whether you count down the days until it's socially acceptable to blast Christmas playlists non-stop, or you dread the first Mariah Carey moment in a department store before December first, holiday music after Halloween is unavoidable....

If you're the friend who demands that at least one non-Christmas song be played in the car ride over to the restaurant you might be labeled as the salty Scrooge or Grinch of the crew. By New Year's Day, though, most people want to claw their eyes out if they hear "All I Want For Christmas is You" blaring over the bar speakers one more time.

For all the holiday music haters out there, remember that the real heroes of the season are the retail workers and service industry employees who are forced to listen to the same boss-mandated playlist on repeat for every shift until the new year. Buy that retail worker in your life a head massager and sturdy earplugs because they need to tune out more than just the typical Karens in December.

So, when Jimmy Fallon asked his fans to destroy Christmas song titles by just adding one word to an existing holiday hit, people were ready to try. Enjoy!