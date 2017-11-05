Jimmy Fallon's mother has passed away. Comedians are posting sincere tributes on Twitter.

On Saturday night, 68-year-old Gloria Fallon passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Due to her condition, Jimmy Fallon canceled the Friday night episode of The Tonight Show so he could spend time with her. She was a mother of two, Jimmy and his sister Gloria, and was luckily surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing.
Following her death, a spokesperson for the Fallon family released an official statement to the public:
"Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday. Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."
In support of their peer and friend, other famous comedians have been posting sincere tributes to Fallon online.
Other actors and musicians on Twitter also chimed in with condolences.
Even AJ from the Backstreet Boys had some kind words.
Hopefully, he'll be able the rest of the week off to spend time with the family. RIP Gloria Fallon.