Jimmy Fallon's mother has passed away. Comedians are posting sincere tributes on Twitter.

On Saturday night, 68-year-old Gloria Fallon passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Due to her condition, Jimmy Fallon canceled the Friday night episode of The Tonight Show so he could spend time with her. She was a mother of two, Jimmy and his sister Gloria, and was luckily surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing.

Following her death, a spokesperson for the Fallon family released an official statement to the public:

"Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday. Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."

Gloria Fallon, mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon, dies at 68 https://t.co/MinJbP1WJn pic.twitter.com/5XS9RrCzro — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 5, 2017

In support of their peer and friend, other famous comedians have been posting sincere tributes to Fallon online.

