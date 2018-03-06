Jimmy Kimmel claps back at Trump’s Oscars taunt, shows us how it’s done.

Leader of the Free World and Two-Time Emmy Loser Donald J. Trump woke up this morning and decided to taunt his former colleagues in Hollywood.

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

"Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!" he tweeted.

Trump was definitely sitting in his underwear, eating his breakfast cheeseburger in bed while watching Fox and Friends thinking this was an impeccable burn.

But Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the ceremony he thought he was roasting, really showed us how it's done.

"Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY," he tweeted, matching Trump's strange capitalization rules.

It's true. Trump has made HISTORY with the lowest approval rating in the history of Gallup, but he spends all of his time golfing, so he must think that lower numbers are better.