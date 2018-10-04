Woman takes down Jimmy Kimmel’s ignorant take on representation in comedy.

To me, the idea of a true meritocracy feels about as fictional as a fairy godmother. It's a lovely concept that would imbue many with hope, but the majority of us know it doesn't exist.
Obviously, hard work and dedication are important traits and can only help propel you towards your goals. However, when it comes to open doors in entertainment (or any industry) a lot comes down to who deems you palatable, and whether you hit it off with the right people.
As with everything else, being white, or straight, or cis, or male, helps in the networking process immensely - since other white men still hold the majority of the keys in the entertainment industry.
Despite all of this, in a recent interview Jimmy Kimmel essentially defended Louis CK's comeback by claiming comedy is at it's core a democratic and meritocratic process. He then went on to apply the same logic to slough off the question of diversity, and whether he's intentionally inclusive.
"Comedy is very democratic. The people who are great, rise to the top; the people who are good, rise to the middle; and the people who aren’t good, don’t make it. I don’t focus on their gender or their skin color. I’d never want a woman to think that the reason she’s booked to be on stage at a club is because she’s a woman. The reason she’ll be booked to be on stage is because she’s funny.”
Unsurprisingly, while likely well-meant, Kimmel's statement came off a bit naive and privileged.
The NPR host Linda Holmes wrote a great thread laying out why Kimmel's concept of meritocracy in comedy overlooks a handful of huge factors.
When it comes to predators like Louis CK being given stage time, Holmes pointed out that it's not the audience, but the bookers who ultimately decided.
She also said it's rather disingenuous to pretend good comedians magically rise to the top, and there aren't a series of meetings, networking, and general acceptance by gatekeepers required to get exposure.
When it comes to diversity, Holmes says that making effort to curate diverse line-ups isn't a matter of tokenizing people, but rather -- a concerted effort to make sure audiences are exposed to good voices that get less automatic play.
One Twitter user pointed out how ludicrous Kimmel's statement is given the fact that there are multiple white men named Jimmy in late night alone.
While others noted that this perspective is common in people who don't want to admit the ways privilege helped their career.
When it comes to valuing representation over nepotism - comedy has a long ways to go. Luckily, conversations like this help gradually shift the cultural tide.