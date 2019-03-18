J.K. Rowling revealed more details about Dumbledore's sex life. Accio, NSFW memes!

This isn't the first time J.K. Rowling is getting burned for adding details about the Harry Potter universe long after the books have been published.

JK Rowling: the Whomping Willow was gay — sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) January 25, 2019

In a time when representation is a major priority in the entertainment industry, some people are grateful for Rowling's modern changes to "Harry Potter and the Woke World of Wizarding", while others are roasting her for not featuring these details in the original text. Just because you're a genius of fantasy novels doesn't mean the rest of us lowly dummies can just intuit that Dumbledore kissed a boy and he liked it!

jk rowling: https://t.co/MT9YFYKMzd — . (@captinmarvel) March 17, 2019

J.K. Rowling Confirms Some Characters in Her Books and Movies Are Gay Everywhere Except in the Books or the Movies https://t.co/Y5gcbMWNB9 — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) March 16, 2019

jk rowling: oh btw dumbledore is gay

everyone: oh, worm, where in the books?

jk rowling: nowhere, i just made it so

everyone: well that's bullshit

jk rowling: uh *throws darts at a board* well it's ABSOLUTELY 100% gay if he fucked for sure right

everyone, exhausted: please stop — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) March 17, 2019

While she has added plenty of insight into her subtle intentions for the characters and story over the years, the main detail fans are reacting to is Dumbledore's sexuality. Considering we've known about this fact for over 12 years (Rowling revealed Dumbledore's homosexuality in 2007) the detail has come back into focus with the new "Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald" movie. Honestly, young Dumbledore and young Grindelwald would've made a very hot couple so nobody is upset about that. It does seem, though, that these afterthoughts to her characters are her trying to play both sides.