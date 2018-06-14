J.K. Rowling sends sweetest gift to broke single dad after his tweet about her books went viral.

Parenting is a wild endeavor to survive, no matter what your financial status is. But the current crushing state of income inequality and capitalism's stronghold on class makes it especially hard for broke and single parents to afford the costs of parenthood. What functioned as a viable lifestyle for a single person is often turned on its head when a little one is added to the equation. How such tiny humans are so expensive, we may never know, but they somehow continue their reign of racking up debt.

When the single father Matt Burke shared a Medium post about his struggles as a broke parent, he didn't expect it to go viral. In his post, he shared the creative ways he spends time with his 9-year-old daughter in lieu of in-home internet and luxurious vacations. One of their main ways of spending time together, Burke shares, is sitting down to read the Harry Potter series.

After revealing his initial reluctance to get into the series (apparently Burke thought being your 30s means you won't enjoy Harry Potter, which is patently false), he shared how the books became a cornerstone of quality time.