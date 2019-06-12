Joe Biden flipping out at an activist has been memeified, young lady.

Joe Biden is doing a great job running for president, if the point of running for president is to burn all the goodwill you have with the younger generation and piss off everyone under the age of 40.
The former vice president proudly declared that he has "no empathy" for millennials, and it shows. His history with women is a touchy subject—no pun intended—and when a Wisconsin activist asked him to protect assault survivors, he got extremely defensive and all up in her grill (do people still say "all up in your grill"?).
"Nobody has spoken about it, done more, or changed more than I have," a defensive superlative that sounds unsettlingly Trumpian.
The activist, K.C., elaborated on what the interaction was like, and described Biden's finger-wagging as "undeniably an intimidation tactic."
"He leaned forward, raised his voice, tried to grab my arm with his free hand. For a hot sec I thought he was going to hit me," she explained.
She also explained why she didn't bite his finger off.
Too everyone saying I should have bitten his finger off: not to kinkshame, but I don’t know where that finger has been 🙃😶— K.C. (@thelocalmaniac8) June 12, 2019
The tweet has gone viral, with pundits pointing out the irony in Biden's posture.
As is part of the life cycle of a famous photo, Uncle Joe's tantrum became a meme among the youths he despises so much.
"Now you listen here young lady, when I was your age women didn't put jewelry in their nose and they certainly didn't sass-talk their elders, you hear me? So maybe a little less avocado toast and little more appreciation for all the work I've done for you lady-types!" pic.twitter.com/hl4YNdlHxT— Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) June 12, 2019
June 12, 2019
Joe Biden: I’m running for President.— Nathan J. Runnells (@Nathan_Runnells) June 12, 2019
America: pic.twitter.com/BYhxDiUmoU
If you're thinking, "Hey! That was yesterday. Biden hasn't done anything weird since," well...
Joe Biden, you should have just stayed retired and eaten your ice cream.