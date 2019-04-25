The funniest reactions to Jo(e) Biden launching his campaign.

Well, it's official. Former Vice President and current Uncle Past His Prime Joe Biden has officially become the 100th* Democrat to formally announce their campaign for president.
*He's only the 20th, but it might as well be 100th.
Biden launched his campaign with a fourth-grade poem called "America is An Idea," in which he cited Donald "very fine people on both sides" Trump's reaction to the fatal white supremacist rally in Charlottesville as a reason to run.
Biden is pitching his campaign as a return to the old halcyon days of four years ago, in which racists were only spitting vitriol about Barack Obama on Fox News rather than proudly in the streets.
The launch lacks
People are roasting the campaign logo, which leaves it ambiguous whether he's a boy or a girl.
The graphic design department of his campaign definitely leaves a lot to be desired.
Biden also made it easy to riff on his treatment of women, which is quite literally a touchy subject.
To many, he's so 2000-and-late, a corporate-sponsored dude out-of-touch with a Democratic base increasingly focused on Medicare For All, the Green New Deal, and ending mass incarceration and the War on Drugs.
To quote the great Jackson Maine, "maybe it's time to let the old ways die?"
We'll find out soon enough.