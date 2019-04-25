The funniest reactions to Jo(e) Biden launching his campaign.

Well, it's official. Former Vice President and current Uncle Past His Prime Joe Biden has officially become the 100th* Democrat to formally announce their campaign for president.

*He's only the 20th, but it might as well be 100th.

Biden launched his campaign with a fourth-grade poem called "America is An Idea," in which he cited Donald "very fine people on both sides" Trump's reaction to the fatal white supremacist rally in Charlottesville as a reason to run.

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy...everything that has made America -- America --is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

Biden is pitching his campaign as a return to the old halcyon days of four years ago, in which racists were only spitting vitriol about Barack Obama on Fox News rather than proudly in the streets.

The launch lacks

People are roasting the campaign logo, which leaves it ambiguous whether he's a boy or a girl.

i say this with sincere disrespect, but the Biden logo is a tragedy. Weird alignment and anemic '2' letterform aside, I struggle to read this as "Joe", a pretty simple word to parse. It's looks like "Jo" skid-marking out of frame, perhaps a decent metaphor for this run. pic.twitter.com/e5Jrts75fV — Erik Hinton (@erikhinton) April 25, 2019