Joe Jonas found the most unexpected doppelgänger, and Twitter is here for it.

Spotting an uncanny doppelgänger is a deeply satisfying feeling, and this goes doubly so when the lookalike comes from the least unexpected place. Such was when the singer and actor Joe Jonas found his doppelgänger this week in the form of a Barbie doll.

On Friday, Jonas took to Twitter to compare a photo from his Camp Rock days with the Barbie character "Ryan."

Despite the obvious differences in human flesh and doll body materials, their resemblance is uncanny. From the pristinely straightened hair to the skin and hair coloring, Ryan and Jonas have quite a few defining features in common.

This Barbie character reminds me of someone... 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/JprqHrqUKw — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 6, 2018

Fans on Twitter were 100% on board for the comparison.

Many had their own observations to add to the conversation.

Do you think Barbie’s the voice he hears inside his head? The reason that he’s singing? — ~h (@breakthewarning) January 6, 2018