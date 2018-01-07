Joe Jonas found the most unexpected doppelgänger, and Twitter is here for it.

Spotting an uncanny doppelgänger is a deeply satisfying feeling, and this goes doubly so when the lookalike comes from the least unexpected place. Such was when the singer and actor Joe Jonas found his doppelgänger this week in the form of a Barbie doll.
On Friday, Jonas took to Twitter to compare a photo from his Camp Rock days with the Barbie character "Ryan."
Despite the obvious differences in human flesh and doll body materials, their resemblance is uncanny. From the pristinely straightened hair to the skin and hair coloring, Ryan and Jonas have quite a few defining features in common.
Fans on Twitter were 100% on board for the comparison.
Many had their own observations to add to the conversation.
While Jonas fans have already weighed in, the internet is still waiting with baited breath for the Barbie character Ryan's feelings about the comparison. This could be a very long wait.