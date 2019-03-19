John Legend asks Trump to apologize for his role in the New Zealand shooting. We'll wait.

John Legend is a musical wonder, one half of Twitter's favorite couple and the real life Arthur the aardvark we all need.

Legend and his beloved supermodel wife, Chrissy Teigen, have been known for their disdain for our president's behavior on Twitter. They both even tried to save Kanye West from turning to the dark side. As we know now, that was largely a lost cause, but the effort was valiant. After the recent attacks in New Zealand, Legend posted this to Twitter:

The killings in New Zealand are so horrific and heartbreaking. This white supremacist terrorist movement is so destructive here and abroad. We need to unite against it. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 15, 2019

The President of the US didn't cause all of this. It's been around well before his tenure. But his rhetoric has certainly fueled and inspired these killers' sick minds. He needs to condemn this evil ideology and take real steps to fight it. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 15, 2019

At least 50 people were killed in shootings that targeted two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand. The suspect is a 28-year-old Australian who had written an 87-page manifesto filled with anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim ideas. Killing innocent people who are peacefully worshipping because of fear and distrust is a disgusting crime, and Legend called out our president for not coming out and saying that white supremacist ideology is harmful. Of course, Trump didn't cause this. However, saying there are "fine people on both sides" in reference to the Charlottesville, NC white nationalist rally definitely doesn't help to prevent this ideology from spreading. Legend spoke more on the attack with Now This: