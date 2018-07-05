John Legend’s baby son Miles already looks even more like him than Arthur does.

Obviously, it makes complete genetic and logical sense for a son to look like his father. That's kind of the whole point of parenthood - to spawn a cute mini version of yourself that can take over the world and fulfill all the dreams you failed at (maybe I'm projecting).

My mildly existential digression aside, this post isn't just about any father and son's, it's about the uncanny clone-like visage of John Legend and his brand new baby son Miles.

The internet has been blessed with photos of Miles' tiny little face here and there, since his premature birth back in May.

JUST LOOK AT THIS LITTLE PRECIOUS NUGGET, WE MUST PROTECT HIM AT ALL COSTS.

But in a recent Instagram photo Miles looks SO much like his father, I'm convinced he's actually a tiny clone of Legend, and that Teigen and Legend keep a cloning machine in their lavish residence.