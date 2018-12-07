John Legend had the best response to Chrissy Teigen's claims he looks like 'Arthur.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 07, 2018@3:09 PM
In case you've missed it the past few months, Chrissy Teigen has been on a non-stop tear comparing John Legend to the cartoon aardvark Arthur.

Luna and daddy

In fitting Teigen fashion, she's theorized that her attraction to John might be based on a deep-seeded attraction to Arthur that was sparked in childhood.

Never one to give up on a joke too soon, Teigen also captioned a video of John with lyrics to the Arthur theme song.

And I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day

Teigen has been far from alone in this comparison, whole threads on Twitter have been dedicated to recognizing the doppelganger status of John and Arthur.

For the most part, John has let the memes thrive while doing his own thing. However, he first made his knowledge of them known by way of a Google Duo ad where he wore an Arthur-inspired outfit.

Well, now, he finally verbally responded to the meme during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

John revealed to Jimmy Fallon that he never watched Arthur as a kid, so initially the references were baffling. But now he's decided to embrace it by eventually covering the theme song.

"One day I'm gonna cover the theme song. Chrissy Teigen is always trolling me. She's my biggest troll."

I have a feeling large swaths of Twitter are fully ready for this Arthur/John Legend crossover.

For those who don't remember how the song goes, here's a little memory jog:

