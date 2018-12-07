John Legend had the best response to Chrissy Teigen's claims he looks like 'Arthur.'

In case you've missed it the past few months, Chrissy Teigen has been on a non-stop tear comparing John Legend to the cartoon aardvark Arthur.

In fitting Teigen fashion, she's theorized that her attraction to John might be based on a deep-seeded attraction to Arthur that was sparked in childhood.

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

Never one to give up on a joke too soon, Teigen also captioned a video of John with lyrics to the Arthur theme song.

Teigen has been far from alone in this comparison, whole threads on Twitter have been dedicated to recognizing the doppelganger status of John and Arthur.