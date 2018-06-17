John Legend slams Paul Ryan for tone deaf Father's Day post: 'F**ck you.'

Normally, something as seemingly inane as a self-reflective Father's Day post wouldn't receive backlash. But we aren't living in a "normal" political moment (not that there ever was one).

When House speaker Paul Ryan made a Father's Day post on Twitter claiming children are his highest priority, it rubbed some people the wrong way, most notably, it rubbed singer John Legend the wrong way.

"My life changed the day I became a father. Liza, Charlie, and Sam are my highest priority. Wishing all of the dads out there a happy early ‪#FathersDay," Ryan wrote on Saturday.

Again, in most scenarios a video like this wouldn't be met with derision. However, it feels deeply tone deaf the current instatement of Trump's zero tolerance policy that has been stripping children from their parents' arms at the US/Mexico border, even when they're legally seeking asylum.

Legend wasted no time in pointing out the hypocrisy of Ryan supporting the separation of families while claiming children as a high priority.