John Mulaney shared his new stand up routine while hosting SNL and it did not disappoint.

Former writer and comedy darling John Mulaney returned to SNL as the show's host last night. The reviews are in, and damn are they good. Mulaney clearly brought his writing chops with him, as the entire episode was full of fun, clever sketches. But perhaps the most memorable moment of the night was Mulaney's opening monologue, which he essentially treated as a short stand up set.

Anyone who is familiar with Mulaney's work knows that he's one of the best stand up comedians of our time. He has released three stand up specials in the past seven years, all of which received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. And most importantly, he has developed an adorable and blossoming friendship with SNL cast member and OG big dick energy extraordinaire Pete Davidson.

The point is, Mulaney is well on his way to becoming a comedy legend. And during his SNL monologue last night, he proved that has no plans on slowing down when it comes to creating new material. During the seven minute bit, Mulaney talked about his old cocaine habits, his parents' request to ask his Jewish girlfriend to convert to Catholicism (lol), and his admiration for the female announcer on the New York City subway. His delivery was as charming and sharp as ever, and the audience was eating it all up.