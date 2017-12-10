Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen crashed James Franco's SNL opening monologue in a meta joke.

Last night James Franco's SNL opening monologue broke the fourth wall when Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, and Steve Martin all made cameos as salty audience members. The Disaster Artist star kicked off the show by fielding questions from audience members, during which he noticed his Pineapple Express co-star Rogen sitting in the audience.
"I'm just here to see the show in general, I didn't know you were hosting it. I put my name in the lottery for SNL tickets and this was the week I got it. Luckily, I'm a huge SZA fan," Rogen said, referencing the musical guest.
Their interaction soon turned into a full-on bickering when both actors compared how many times they've hosted SNL - for Franco it's now four times, whereas Rogen is still down to two. This was when Hill swooped onto the scene to pile onto the argument about who deserved more SNL appearances.
When Franco was finally able to resume the Q&A portion, a yell descended from the balcony where Martin was sipping on a soda whilst heckling.
"James, I want you to know, I used to stand on that very stage, in that very spot where you're standing, 'I used to host Saturday Night Live,' I used to be the center of attention, and I gotta say: I resent it, just a little bit," Martin yelled.
To add to the stacked line-up of SNL crashers, later on in the show Franco's brother and Disaster Artist co-star Dave Franco appeared in a sketch.
People on Twitter had a lot of feelings about the SNL opening gang.
Hopefully, amidst the cameo chaos, the audience still felt like their questions got answered.