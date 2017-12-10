Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen crashed James Franco's SNL opening monologue in a meta joke.

Last night James Franco's SNL opening monologue broke the fourth wall when Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, and Steve Martin all made cameos as salty audience members. The Disaster Artist star kicked off the show by fielding questions from audience members, during which he noticed his Pineapple Express co-star Rogen sitting in the audience.

"I'm just here to see the show in general, I didn't know you were hosting it. I put my name in the lottery for SNL tickets and this was the week I got it. Luckily, I'm a huge SZA fan," Rogen said, referencing the musical guest.

Their interaction soon turned into a full-on bickering when both actors compared how many times they've hosted SNL - for Franco it's now four times, whereas Rogen is still down to two. This was when Hill swooped onto the scene to pile onto the argument about who deserved more SNL appearances.