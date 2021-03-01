Jonah Hill writes about 'years of public mockery' in response to body shaming tabloid.

Learning to love your body is an incredible feat in a world hellbent on making everyone hate themselves so that the diet industry can profit. Even the most confident among us has likely worked through feelings of insecurity about their body, and when you live in the public eye there is an extra layer of both scrutiny and pressure.

The actor and comedian Jonah Hill is no stranger to grappling with both his own personal body shame, and a critical and often cruel public eye.

After the Daily Mail recently published side-by-side photos of Hill shirtless and in a wetsuit, the actor took to Instagram to share about the body insecurities he's struggled with, and how tabloids can no longer hurt his feelings.

Hill posted a screenshot of the tabloid photos, along with a caption about how he used to feel too self-conscious to take his shirt off at the pool. But now, he has learned to love and embrace himself, and hopes his confidence will be contagious to those in similar shoes.