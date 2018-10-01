Woman on Twitter claims she solved the murder of JonBenét Ramsey. A lot of people believe her.

It's been nearly 22 years since the death of JonBenét Ramsey and the internet has yet to take a break from working tirelessly to uncover the truth behind that horrifying murder scene.
In case you've lived under a rock where true crime isn't a national obsession, JonBenét was a 6-year-old pageant baby from Boulder, Colorado who mysteriously went missing the day after Christmas in 1996 - with a sizable ransom note left in her place. Soon after, she was found dead with a broken skull, and the presumed cause of death was strangulation.
Even now, decades later, JonBenét's case remains open and no one has been charged. Of course, there have been endless theories about her parents, brother, the pedophile and family acquaintance John Mark Karr, the Santa impersonator Bill McReynolds, and JonBenét actually being alive as Katy Perry.
While professionals have yet to fully crack the case, detectives on Twitter are convinced they've connected all the of the quickly fading dots in this case.
The Twitter user karma pElise recently went viral after she revealed her own theory about the legendary case.
While her initial tweet didn't reveal her theory, the following thread took a deep dive into the case.
For starters, she provided her Twitter audience with sources so they could check her work and create their own cunning theories.
She quickly revealed she firmly believes Burke Ramsey was the murder culprit, based on both detailed theories on Reddit, and his own suspicious behavior during a Dr. Phil interview.
She believes Burke broke her skull after JonBenét stole pineapple he was eating.
Several others chimed in to echo the theory that it was Burke all along.
The large, looming question we still face at hand is what do you think?! Do you believe it was Burke, or does one of the other many theories strike a chord?