Woman on Twitter claims she solved the murder of JonBenét Ramsey. A lot of people believe her.

It's been nearly 22 years since the death of JonBenét Ramsey and the internet has yet to take a break from working tirelessly to uncover the truth behind that horrifying murder scene.

In case you've lived under a rock where true crime isn't a national obsession, JonBenét was a 6-year-old pageant baby from Boulder, Colorado who mysteriously went missing the day after Christmas in 1996 - with a sizable ransom note left in her place. Soon after, she was found dead with a broken skull, and the presumed cause of death was strangulation.

Even now, decades later, JonBenét's case remains open and no one has been charged. Of course, there have been endless theories about her parents, brother, the pedophile and family acquaintance John Mark Karr, the Santa impersonator Bill McReynolds, and JonBenét​​​​​​​ actually being alive as Katy Perry.