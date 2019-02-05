Melania Trump invites boy named Trump to the State of the Union as 'anti-bullying' prop. Be best.

When not vacationing at her country club, First Lady Melania Trump has declared herself to be an advocate for children with her anti-bullying, anti-grammar campaign "Be Best."
Ever the Trump, Melania has found a way to make kids being bullied about herself, using her platform to shine a light on the plight of the most aggressively harassed and targeted minority in the United States: people named Trump.
Sixth-grader Joshua Trump has been invited to attend the State of the Union as an official guest of the president and First Lady, to be a symbol against bullying as the elder Trump likely uses his speech to bully immigrants and Democrats.
"Joshua Trump is a 6th grade student in Wilmington, Delaware. He appreciates science, art, and history. He also loves animals and hopes to pursue a related career in the future," the White House writes in their official statement. "Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name."
"They curse at him, they call him an idiot, they call him stupid," his mother told ABC affiliate WBVI.
His parents told The Washington Post that "they even pulled Joshua out of school for home schooling at one point but decided to enroll him in middle school with the hope that the bullying would decrease. It didn’t."
That is indeed sad, or as the president would say, "Sad!"
While sympathetic to the kid's struggles—middle school frickin' sucks—there are other children being bullied because of Trump, and it's not for their names.
Here are some Great Moments in Bullying History, from a BuzzFeed News report:
On a school bus in San Antonio, Texas, a white eighth-grader said to a Filipino classmate, “You are going to be deported.” In a classroom in Brea, California, a white eighth-grader told a black classmate, “Now that Trump won, you're going to have to go back to Africa, where you belong.” In the hallway of a high school in San Mateo County, California, a white student told two biracial girls to “go back home to whatever country you're from.” In Louisville, Kentucky, a third-grade boy chased a Latina girl around the classroom shouting “Build the wall!” In a stadium parking lot in Jacksonville, Florida, after a high school football game, white students chanted at black students from the opposing school: “Donald Trump! Donald Trump! Donald Trump!”
Making this kid famous is a surefire way to make sure that nobody makes fun of him ever again.