Melania Trump invites boy named Trump to the State of the Union as 'anti-bullying' prop. Be best.

When not vacationing at her country club, First Lady Melania Trump has declared herself to be an advocate for children with her anti-bullying, anti-grammar campaign "Be Best."

Ever the Trump, Melania has found a way to make kids being bullied about herself, using her platform to shine a light on the plight of the most aggressively harassed and targeted minority in the United States: people named Trump.

Sixth-grader Joshua Trump has been invited to attend the State of the Union as an official guest of the president and First Lady, to be a symbol against bullying as the elder Trump likely uses his speech to bully immigrants and Democrats.

New: One of @FLOTUS’ guests at the State of the Union tomorrow is a 6th grader named Joshua Trump, who “has been bullied in school due to his last name” pic.twitter.com/uNJvbLAZEh — Monica Alba (@albamonica) February 5, 2019

"Joshua Trump is a 6th grade student in Wilmington, Delaware. He appreciates science, art, and history. He also loves animals and hopes to pursue a related career in the future," the White House writes in their official statement. "Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name."

"They curse at him, they call him an idiot, they call him stupid," his mother told ABC affiliate WBVI.