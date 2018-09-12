Someone made fun of Julia Roberts on Instagram. Big mistake. Huge.

You don't win an Oscar by fearing a pressure-filled gander in the spotlight. So, when a commenter came for Julia Roberts on Instagram, the actress wasted no time correcting their shade with some facts.

The exchange came after The Vintage Costume Designer Instagram account posted a side-by-side of Roberts and Joan Crawford.

First of all, it goes without saying that both women look incredible. I want to raid Roberts and Crawford's closets and just sit on the ground and weep while looking at all of the sartorial beauty and reflecting on my infinite student loan debt.

Nonetheless, one commenter was not so impressed and proceed to proudly posted her disapproval of Roberts' outfit.