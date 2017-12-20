Julia Roberts dyed her hair red and looks just like her 'Pretty Woman' character.

It's actually illegal in some countries (well, it should be) to appreciate Julia Roberts' acting abilities without witnessing her seminal work in Pretty Woman. The completely unrealistic depiction of sex work made the world to fall in love with Richard Gere's passive smirk and deeper in love with the acting prowess of Roberts.

Throughout this whole unlikely love fest, Roberts serves up what can only be described as aspirational red voluminous hair throughout the film. And now, Roberts dyed her hair red again for the upcoming film Ben's Back, and she looks like Vivian from Pretty Woman all over again.