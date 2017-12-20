Julia Roberts dyed her hair red and looks just like her 'Pretty Woman' character.

It's actually illegal in some countries (well, it should be) to appreciate Julia Roberts' acting abilities without witnessing her seminal work in Pretty Woman. The completely unrealistic depiction of sex work made the world to fall in love with Richard Gere's passive smirk and deeper in love with the acting prowess of Roberts.
Throughout this whole unlikely love fest, Roberts serves up what can only be described as aspirational red voluminous hair throughout the film. And now, Roberts dyed her hair red again for the upcoming film Ben's Back, and she looks like Vivian from Pretty Woman all over again.
In Ben's Back, Roberts stars as the mother of actor Lucas Hedges (who has natural red hair) so this hair change makes logical sense.
This shade really does suit her though, and naturally brings back a flood of memories from the Pretty Woman era.
Look at those little babies.
Time will only tell if Roberts is still feeling the Vivian vibe and decides to keep this color after filming is finished.