The internet is screaming over this hilariously X-rated typo about Julia Roberts.

Editors are very, very important, but they are still human - so game changing typos still wiggle their way into headlines on occasion.

In most cases, typos are swiftly corrected and don't strongly affect the overall tone of an article. However, not all typos are created equal, and some bumped letters can send a vastly different message than others.

A recently botched headline by local Jamestown newspaper the Post-Journal hilariously transformed a headline about Julia Roberts' robust career into a crass compliment towards her genitals.

Never dictate the headline over the phone. (h/t @NeilMcMahon) pic.twitter.com/0kPUGxQ2sd — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 10, 2018

This headline brings up some key valid questions - did NO ONE actually catch this? How do you mix up an R and H when they are reasonably far from each other ln the keyboard?! Was it a purposeful ploy to go viral?

Sweet Lord. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 10, 2018

There is so much to unpack here, luckily, as always, Twitter is on the case with jokes, theories and plentiful GIFs.