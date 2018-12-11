The internet is screaming over this hilariously X-rated typo about Julia Roberts.

Editors are very, very important, but they are still human - so game changing typos still wiggle their way into headlines on occasion.
In most cases, typos are swiftly corrected and don't strongly affect the overall tone of an article. However, not all typos are created equal, and some bumped letters can send a vastly different message than others.
A recently botched headline by local Jamestown newspaper the Post-Journal hilariously transformed a headline about Julia Roberts' robust career into a crass compliment towards her genitals.
This headline brings up some key valid questions - did NO ONE actually catch this? How do you mix up an R and H when they are reasonably far from each other ln the keyboard?! Was it a purposeful ploy to go viral?
There is so much to unpack here, luckily, as always, Twitter is on the case with jokes, theories and plentiful GIFs.
Perhaps the most absurd part of this whole mistake is the very official correction footnote clarifying the Post-Journal didn't intend to discuss Roberts' lady bits.
To be fair, while crass, even the botched headline is technically a compliment to Roberts.
Who knows, she might even secretly relish the weird PR? I know that's a stretch but I've fully gone down the rabbitHOLE.