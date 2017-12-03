Julia Stiles has a message for the mom-shaming trolls of Instagram.

For all its beauty and wealth of information, the internet is still a place full of strangers judging each other. Few demographics know this as well as moms on social media, particularly celebrity moms with notable followings. Since the act of raising a healthy kid requires heaps of patience and savvy, online commenters love to share unsolicited advice with celebrity moms. Basically, in less euphemistic terms, there are a lot of mommy-shaming trolls out there.

The actress and new mom Julia Stiles experienced mom-shaming after she uploaded the first photo of her son Strummer Newcomb Cook on Instagram.

I haven't worn a back pack since middle school. 🤓 Now I have a front pack. #jujube #tulababycarriers A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

One Stiles posted the photo, there was a flurry of mom-shaming commenters who felt it was their duty to give her the low-down on Tulsa front-packs work.

Rather than letting the mom-shaming trolls get in her head, Stiles took to Instagram on Friday with a gently worded message for the annoying strangers.