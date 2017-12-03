Julia Stiles has a message for the mom-shaming trolls of Instagram.

For all its beauty and wealth of information, the internet is still a place full of strangers judging each other. Few demographics know this as well as moms on social media, particularly celebrity moms with notable followings. Since the act of raising a healthy kid requires heaps of patience and savvy, online commenters love to share unsolicited advice with celebrity moms. Basically, in less euphemistic terms, there are a lot of mommy-shaming trolls out there.
The actress and new mom Julia Stiles experienced mom-shaming after she uploaded the first photo of her son Strummer Newcomb Cook on Instagram.
One Stiles posted the photo, there was a flurry of mom-shaming commenters who felt it was their duty to give her the low-down on Tulsa front-packs work.
Rather than letting the mom-shaming trolls get in her head, Stiles took to Instagram on Friday with a gently worded message for the annoying strangers.
She wrote:
"It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly. Wow, I didn't expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That's the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from 'Little Shop of Horrors.' I was trying to keep much of my son's image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway. Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It's way more fun."
This was a great way to draw a boundary with obnoxious strangers without expending too much energy.
Hopefully her rebuttal wards off the mom-shaming trolls, at least for a little bit.