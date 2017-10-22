Julian Assange shared a 'male secret' on Twitter, and everyone's roasting him.

If you post a clunky and condescending tweet, the chances of you getting roasted on Twitter will reach an all time high. So, when Wikileaks founder Julian Assange posted a "male secret" on his Twitter for the ladies to read, the responses feel on point.

His male secret?! Men don't like other men who loudly identify as "male feminists" because "male feminists" are manipulative and predatory.

"Women, I will let you in on a male secret. Men know that constantly self-proclaiming male 'feminists' are often predatory sleaze bags. They are intensely disliked by other men because of their manipulative qualities and not, in general, because they are viewed to be sex traitors," Assange wrote.

This tweet is an example of why the 140 character limit should be reinstated ASAP.

Also, can we talk about the deep irony in Assange mansplaining predatory "male feminists?!" First of all, Assange has faced allegations of sexual assault, so maybe he shouldn't throw stones from a rapey glass house?! Secondly, mansplaining about why male feminists are fake virtue signalers is the most meta virtue signal of them all.

While Twitter wasn't blown away by Assange's actual "male secret," they did take to the format of sharing male secrets.