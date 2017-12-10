Justin Bieber's mom finally revealed her true feelings about Selena Gomez.

Getting parental approval is always a big deal when you've been dating someone (even when it's on and off) for awhile. The optics of approval are double fold when you're under the scrutiny of the public eye, so when Justin Bieber's mom shared her feelings about Selena Gomez, fans were all ears.

On Saturday, during the Justice Speaks Holiday Benefit Luncheon Bieber's mom Pattie Malette told People how she feels about her son's long-term on and off relationship with Gomez.

“I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her. I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them," Malette said.

It looks like Gomez has the approval of her boyfriend's mom in the bag.