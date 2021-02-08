Justin Timberlake called out for treatment of Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

This must have been a busy weekend for Justin Timberlake's publicist.
The pop singer and actor is being called out left and right because of two major media events this weekend: the Super Bowl, which some have rechristened #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay, and the release of "Framing Britney Spears."
On the day of the Super Bowl each year, many on Twitter remember the giant scandal that erupted when Justin Timberlake removed a piece of Janet Jackson's costume at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. When Timberlake removed Jackson's costume, her entire breast was exposed.