Justin Timberlake called out for treatment of Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

This must have been a busy weekend for Justin Timberlake's publicist.

The pop singer and actor is being called out left and right because of two major media events this weekend: the Super Bowl, which some have rechristened #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay, and the release of "Framing Britney Spears."

The Super Bowl controversy

On the day of the Super Bowl each year, many on Twitter remember the giant scandal that erupted when Justin Timberlake removed a piece of Janet Jackson's costume at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. When Timberlake removed Jackson's costume, her entire breast was exposed.