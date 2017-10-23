Justin Timberlake will perform the Super Bowl half time show and Twitter has lots of feelings about it.

Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show, he announced Sunday night.

Timberlake announced the news on Twitter in the most Jimmy Fallon video to ever Jimmy Fallon.

Twitter had mixed reactions to the news. Some people are diehard Timberwolves:

Justin Timberlake preforming Super Bowl LII halftime show.... there is a god. 🙌🏼 — Carrie-Anne (@cadaigle15) October 23, 2017

Justin Timberlake to play the Super Bowl halftime show got me like... pic.twitter.com/4tBpzdZUz0 — Garrett Heggie (@GHEGG23) October 23, 2017

Others are over it:

That’s a weird way to spell Kanye — Jordi (@JordivanVelzen) October 23, 2017

Retweet if you want Lady Gaga to do it again. — Lady Gaga (@LadyGagaLGN) October 23, 2017

And some can only think about Janet Jackson: