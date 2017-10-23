Justin Timberlake will perform the Super Bowl half time show and Twitter has lots of feelings about it.

Leah Prinzivalli
Oct 23, 2017@12:34 AM
Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show, he announced Sunday night.

Timberlake announced the news on Twitter in the most Jimmy Fallon video to ever Jimmy Fallon.

Twitter had mixed reactions to the news. Some people are diehard Timberwolves:

Others are over it:

And some can only think about Janet Jackson:

This will be Timberlake's second time performing the halftime show. As we all remember all too well, he performed alongside Janet Jackson for and ripped off her blouse during Super Bowl XXXVIII. It's been 14 years since that infamous evening. Let's hope Timberlake has since learned how to stay clothed.

