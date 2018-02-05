60 wildly different reactions to Justin Timberlake's Superbowl halftime show.

The Super Bowl 52 halftime show kicked off with comedian Jimmy Fallon nonchalantly sitting on a Pepsi billboard before he welcomed Justin Timberlake to the stage.

The performance started with Timberlake crooning his new Man of the Woods track Filthy to a small room of people, before the 37-year-old serenaded the stadium stage with the pop classic Rock Your Body.

The show featured a medley of Timberlake's hits SexyBack, My Love, Cry Me a River, and Until The End of Time, and of course, there were plenty of backup dancers.

Later on, the show e also included a projection of the legendary late Prince singing I Would Die 4 You, while Timberlake covered the song live on piano. In honor of the late musician, the stage was lit purple for the duration of the cover.

People's feelings about Timberlake's performance vary widely. Many were disappointed Timberlake didn't bring out Sync as special guests for a reprisal of one of their hits. Still, others were angry at his I Would Die 4 You cover due to the fact that Prince didn't like Timberlake. Others were still fixated at the fact that Janet Jackson didn't return to perform once again.

Here are just a handful of the wildly different reactions to Timberlake's halftime performance.