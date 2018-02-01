Justin Timberlake spoke at Superbowl presser, and his honesty made the NFL look really bad.

The much beloved pop icon and former NSync member who gifted us with the solo hits as Sexy Back, and Rock Your Body will be headlining the Superbowl 52 halftime show on Sunday, but that doesn't mean he supports everything about the NFL.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Justin Timberlake answered honestly when reporters asked if he'd allow his 2-year-old son Silas to play football. "He will never play football," Timberlake jokingly answered when asked.

Although he didn't dig deep into the reasoning behind that answer, Timberlake went on to elude that yes, he would support his son's interest no matter what. However, football doesn't seem to be anywhere near the top of the list.

"If he wants to get into the arts or sports, yeah, I would fully support that. I think I can hopefully offer him some advice on what to do and what not to do," Timberlake went on to clarify.