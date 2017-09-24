Those sneaky, sneaky world leaders.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got a little silly on Sunday at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Here's how it happened:
Prince Harry, in town for the games, happens to bear a striking resemblance to Adam Scotti, the PM's personal photographer.
So Trudeau decided to send Scotti out to his limo in royal fashion. In the video, people call out "Harry! Harry!" and he turns around and waves.
Except... that's not Harry. It's just a lowly (but nice, we're sure) photographer. Scotti is loving the attention. "Waiting to be hired for the Prince Harry @netflix biopic," he wrote on Twitter.
Some people were on to the trick, calling Scotti a "rando ginger."
Others fell for it Harry, line and sinker.