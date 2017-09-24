Advertising

Those sneaky, sneaky world leaders.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got a little silly on Sunday at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Here's how it happened:

Prince Harry, in town for the games, happens to bear a striking resemblance to Adam Scotti, the PM's personal photographer.

I don't ever ask for a photo, but the PM took my camera and insisted on taking a photo of two #gingers #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NrVWOlyZgI — Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) May 2, 2016

So Trudeau decided to send Scotti out to his limo in royal fashion. In the video, people call out "Harry! Harry!" and he turns around and waves.

Except... that's not Harry. It's just a lowly (but nice, we're sure) photographer. Scotti is loving the attention. "Waiting to be hired for the Prince Harry @netflix biopic," he wrote on Twitter.

Waiting to be hired for the Prince Harry @netflix biopic https://t.co/vPvBT8JvEc — Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) September 24, 2017

Some people were on to the trick, calling Scotti a "rando ginger."

I thought I saw Prince Harry exiting his motorcade near NPS but it was probably some random ginger in a suit. #InvictusGamesToronto — Nicole❄️ (@NicoleW_Mac) September 23, 2017

Others fell for it Harry, line and sinker.

you were also wearing a very similar outfit to what Harry had been photographed in earlier that day! :P — Lisa (@la03la) September 24, 2017

If this whole photography lark doesn't work out, you've got a back-up career in '5th in line to the Throne' impersonation act — Lauren Dobson-Hughes (@ldobsonhughes) September 24, 2017

