Kanye called Emma Gonzalez his hero. She called someone else hers.

In case you missed it, this week has been a wild Twitter ride for Kanye West. A few days ago Kanye expressed his love for Trump, only to later admit he didn't Google "Conservative" before claiming it as a label.

The rollercoaster eventually led to Kanye's BFF John Legend texting him trying to talk him off the Trumpian ledge (spoiler: it didn't work).

Luckily though, we haven't completely lost Kanye to the abyss. Despite his recently professed love of Trump, he still has good taste when it comes to his other heroes.

In a recent tweet, Kanye professed admiration for the Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez, dubbing her his hero.

my hero Emma Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/aSdFmraenU — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

inspired by Emma pic.twitter.com/TiZMthLK92 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

A few hours later, she named her personal hero. He's not Kanye, but he is really wonderful.