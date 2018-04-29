Kanye called Emma Gonzalez his hero. She called someone else hers.

In case you missed it, this week has been a wild Twitter ride for Kanye West. A few days ago Kanye expressed his love for Trump, only to later admit he didn't Google "Conservative" before claiming it as a label.
The rollercoaster eventually led to Kanye's BFF John Legend texting him trying to talk him off the Trumpian ledge (spoiler: it didn't work).
Luckily though, we haven't completely lost Kanye to the abyss. Despite his recently professed love of Trump, he still has good taste when it comes to his other heroes.
In a recent tweet, Kanye professed admiration for the Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez, dubbing her his hero.
A few hours later, she named her personal hero. He's not Kanye, but he is really wonderful.
For those unfamiliar, James Shaw Jr. is the man who disarmed the Waffle House shooter, earlier this week. Since surviving the shooting, he has raised over $200,000 for victims of the shooting.
While hero worship can be a dangerous habit in most cases, both Shaw Jr. and Gonzalez are certainly worthy of props and admiration for the ways they're seeking out justice for other survivors of gun violence.