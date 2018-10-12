Kanye gives 'keynote speech' at Apple Store after meeting with Trump, and confuses the hell out of everyone.

You likely already caught wind of Kanye West's meeting with Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. During this deeply disorienting meeting of the minds, Kanye decried the "trap door of the 13th amendment," claimed his sleep disorder was misdiagnosed as bipolar, and revealed how the red MAGA hat made him feel empowered.

Kanye explains how lack of male role models and lack of exposure to "male power" led him to embrace MAGA which gave him power and "balls" and also helped him make a ton of money with Adidas. pic.twitter.com/4q7n44vfNB — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018

"I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy … it was something about this hat that made me feel like Superman," Kanye shared. He also went on to ascribe his adoption of MAGA values as the reason he took the leap to work with Adidas.

Several people online noted how impressive it was to see Trump remain silent that long, although he appeared to be a bit confused by Kanye's stream of consciousness.

Just a few short hours after meeting with Trump, Kanye was spotted in an Apple Store near Georgetown University, in Washington D.C.