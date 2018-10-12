Kanye gives 'keynote speech' at Apple Store after meeting with Trump, and confuses the hell out of everyone.

You likely already caught wind of Kanye West's meeting with Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. During this deeply disorienting meeting of the minds, Kanye decried the "trap door of the 13th amendment," claimed his sleep disorder was misdiagnosed as bipolar, and revealed how the red MAGA hat made him feel empowered.
"I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy … it was something about this hat that made me feel like Superman," Kanye shared. He also went on to ascribe his adoption of MAGA values as the reason he took the leap to work with Adidas.
Several people online noted how impressive it was to see Trump remain silent that long, although he appeared to be a bit confused by Kanye's stream of consciousness.
Just a few short hours after meeting with Trump, Kanye was spotted in an Apple Store near Georgetown University, in Washington D.C.
While no one confirmed precisely why Kanye was there (it was assumed he had a Genius Bar appointment), it wasn't long before the musician climbed on one of the tables and asked to make a "keynote speech."
During his keynote he shared how he made Trump an updated MAGA hat without the "again." According to Kanye, the "Make America Great" hat was intended to be more respectful to black people, since America has never been great to black people.
Despite its shortening of Trump's slogan, the president apparently wore the hat.
After discussing the merits of his updated hat design, Kanye promptly ended his speech and told onlookers he was going to Africa.
Even the employees at the Apple Store were confused by what just happened, and none of them reportedly awaited Kanye's arrival.
The reporter for Religion News Service, Jack Jenkins, was at the Apple Store and tweeted it out as it happened.
While the internet was confused, concerned, and fascinated by the content of Kanye's speech, many were distracted by one mysterious onlooker.
Apparently a CNN reporter also arrived on the scene to attempt to make sense of the speech, and was ultimately unable to.
I really have no idea what happened there also, but wow, 2018 is certainly a bizarre year for everything.