Kanye West tweeted that he loves Trump and Kim Kardashian had to intervene.

Kanye West's Twitter account is back with a vengeance, and the celebrity has become the new darling of conservatives who say that celebrities should shut up about politics since he tweeted compliments of some of their own.
After earlier tweets hyping right-wing pundit Candace Owens and sharing videos of the Dilbert dude, Yeezy's latest tweetstorm professes his love for Trump.
The new voice of the Forgotten Men and Women who make up Real America™ says that their love cannot be broken.
"The mob can't make me love [Trump]," he tweeted. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone."
It's a bit hard to say that you "love Trump" because you "love everyone," because Trump's whole schtick is hating everyone, but Kanye's tweets aren't known for making sense.
He also tweeted that he loves Hillary, because, you know, he loves everyone.
Kim Kardashian had to intervene, asking her hubby to clarify just what he meant by proclaiming Trump to be a "dragon energy" brother.
Yeah, that doesn't really clear it up.
What part does Kanye agree with? The Muslim ban? Bowing to the NRA? Delusional tweeting?
Fox News can't contain their joy that they can count Mr. Kim Kardashian as an ally.
MAGA hats are going nuts.
And everyone else is in mourning.
Congratulations, Kanye West, on your upcoming job in the Trump administration!