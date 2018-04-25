Kanye West tweeted that he loves Trump and Kim Kardashian had to intervene.

Kanye West's Twitter account is back with a vengeance, and the celebrity has become the new darling of conservatives who say that celebrities should shut up about politics since he tweeted compliments of some of their own.

After earlier tweets hyping right-wing pundit Candace Owens and sharing videos of the Dilbert dude, Yeezy's latest tweetstorm professes his love for Trump.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The new voice of the Forgotten Men and Women who make up Real America™ says that their love cannot be broken.

"The mob can't make me love [Trump]," he tweeted. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone."

Giphy

It's a bit hard to say that you "love Trump" because you "love everyone," because Trump's whole schtick is hating everyone, but Kanye's tweets aren't known for making sense.

He also tweeted that he loves Hillary, because, you know, he loves everyone.