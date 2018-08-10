Kanye West was speechless for once after Jimmy Kimmel asked question about Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel has done the unspeakable, he has rendered Kanye West speechless, and the internet is freaking out at the fallout of the unthinkable moment.
During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the pair talked about everything from the process of designing Yeezy shoes to Kim's recent visit to the Oval Office to grant clemency for Alice Johnson.
The conversation didn't start to get hairy until Kimmel started to gently grill Kanye's love of Trump, essentially asking him to justify his recent MAGA sentiments.
At first, when asks about the (deserved) backlash he's faced for supporting Trump, Kanye spouted some some feel-good but ultimately nonsensical abstractions about how "one by one by one we can diffuse this nuclear bomb of hate...by thinking of everyone as our family."
But his flowing justifications came to a quick halt when Kimmel used Kanye's past indictment of Bush as a launching pad for a loaded question.
"I think that’s a beautiful thought, but in literal terms, there are families being torn apart at the border of this country. There are literally families being torn apart as a result of what this president is doing... Whether we like his personality or not, his actions are really what matter. You so famously and so powerfully said, ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people.’ It makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does — or any people at all?"
Kanye's response was complete silence, he folded his arms in distress and gazed off into the abyss in a pissed off manner.
This silence from Kanye naturally cued a raging river of responses from the viewers of home.
We will all be waiting patiently to see if Kanye ever does decide to answer the question of whether Trump cares about black people. I have a feeling it's a hard no.