Kanye West was speechless for once after Jimmy Kimmel asked question about Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel has done the unspeakable, he has rendered Kanye West speechless, and the internet is freaking out at the fallout of the unthinkable moment.

During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the pair talked about everything from the process of designing Yeezy shoes to Kim's recent visit to the Oval Office to grant clemency for Alice Johnson.

The conversation didn't start to get hairy until Kimmel started to gently grill Kanye's love of Trump, essentially asking him to justify his recent MAGA sentiments.

At first, when asks about the (deserved) backlash he's faced for supporting Trump, Kanye spouted some some feel-good but ultimately nonsensical abstractions about how "one by one by one we can diffuse this nuclear bomb of hate...by thinking of everyone as our family."