Kanye admits he forgot to Google 'conservative' before declaring himself one.

It's been a banner week for Donald Trump's relationship with the black community, and by "black community," we mean exclusively Kanye West.

Kanye concerned a lot of people this week when he tweeted that he was radicalized as full MAGA, tweeting out a selfie in the notorious hat (featuring a dude giving a white supremacist hand sign), and calling Trump his "brother."

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The lovefest became mutual when Trump thanked Kanye, adding how exciting this is for all the blacks.

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community - Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades - Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

Kanye faced a fierce backlash for appearing to pledge allegiance to a movement based on white resentment that believes some neo-Nazis and KKK members are "very fine people."