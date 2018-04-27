Kanye admits he forgot to Google 'conservative' before declaring himself one.

It's been a banner week for Donald Trump's relationship with the black community, and by "black community," we mean exclusively Kanye West.
Kanye concerned a lot of people this week when he tweeted that he was radicalized as full MAGA, tweeting out a selfie in the notorious hat (featuring a dude giving a white supremacist hand sign), and calling Trump his "brother."
The lovefest became mutual when Trump thanked Kanye, adding how exciting this is for all the blacks.
Kanye faced a fierce backlash for appearing to pledge allegiance to a movement based on white resentment that believes some neo-Nazis and KKK members are "very fine people."
Now after praising Trump, Kanye is insisting that he can't be a conservative, because he doesn't really know what it means.
People in the comments are offering him an education.
Conservatives are pitching their movement as super fun and chill.
Research it Ye. You’ll love it. We believe in individual liberty and a small government that does not have much power over the people.— Joey M. (YourVoice™ America) (@JTM_YVA) April 27, 2018
Conservatives are amazing, diverse, funny, intelligent, freedom-loving folks. It's a shame the media lies about us. I would never be anything else, and am proud to be the grandaughter of Italian immigrants who love America.— Hollywood Resistance 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BettinaVLA) April 27, 2018
Liberals hate America. That's what their platform has become, which is why I know so many people who left the democratic party. Look what they're fighting for. Illegal aliens over Americans, and more taxes.— Michael Gryka (@grykon) April 27, 2018
Liberals and leftists are fact-checking the conservatives' pitches and telling Kanye to Google before pledging your support before millions of people.
Conservatives give all your money to the 1% & create huge gaps in income inequality* I corrected that for you.— Tiffany (@__missTiffany__) April 27, 2018
That’s the problem you are doing and saying all this but haven’t done research and self admittedly don’t read. Check into the direction that the impact of your influence goes.— Kellen (@Beateaz) April 27, 2018
Sir, you put on a MAGA hat which is a GOP slogan..MAGA is a racist white supremacist dog whistle..You took pic with folks who held up a white power sign. You saw trump call Nazis "fine people" and called african countries "shithole countries"— RespectMyGame 💅🏽 (@battletested5) April 27, 2018
You called that man your brother
One of the biggest problems in America today? We're unable to focus on what really matters because your daily verbal diarrhea of nonsense has 28.1M followers. We get it: You're a free man. Now why don't you take it somewhere else?— Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) April 27, 2018
But you did enough research on Gods to call yourself one? Nigga, I am so confused.— Kiese (@KieseLaymon) April 27, 2018
Check out Fox News for monolithic thought. With your open mind you'll quickly notice that there is only one way to be a conservative -- lots of ways to be a liberal.— Nancy Kennedy (@nken75) April 27, 2018
Like it or not, it's too late for Kanye not to become a tool of the MAGA movement.
he's literally raising money off of you— k8 (@rolling_2) April 27, 2018
congratulations pic.twitter.com/Yz50EUmVxg
Next time you wear a hat, read a book first, Kanye.