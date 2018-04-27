Kanye admits he forgot to Google 'conservative' before declaring himself one.

Orli Matlow
Apr 27, 2018@4:53 PM
It's been a banner week for Donald Trump's relationship with the black community, and by "black community," we mean exclusively Kanye West.

Kanye concerned a lot of people this week when he tweeted that he was radicalized as full MAGA, tweeting out a selfie in the notorious hat (featuring a dude giving a white supremacist hand sign), and calling Trump his "brother."

The lovefest became mutual when Trump thanked Kanye, adding how exciting this is for all the blacks.

Kanye faced a fierce backlash for appearing to pledge allegiance to a movement based on white resentment that believes some neo-Nazis and KKK members are "very fine people."

Now after praising Trump, Kanye is insisting that he can't be a conservative, because he doesn't really know what it means.

People in the comments are offering him an education.

Conservatives are pitching their movement as super fun and chill.

Liberals and leftists are fact-checking the conservatives' pitches and telling Kanye to Google before pledging your support before millions of people.

Like it or not, it's too late for Kanye not to become a tool of the MAGA movement.

Next time you wear a hat, read a book first, Kanye.

