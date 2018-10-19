Karlie Kloss is officially related to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. People have mixed feelings.

Supermodel, koder, and Hillary Clinton voter Karlie Kloss married the seemingly less sociopathic Kushner brother, Joshua Kushner, in a Jewish ceremony on Thursday. Mazel tov!
The couple got engaged in July after dating since 2012, and they were clearly very eager to tie the knot.
People reports that "Kloss and Kushner held a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, with under 80 people in attendance. They will also host a larger celebration for friends and loved ones in the spring."
Among the 80 people in attendance were presumably Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who took a break from reportedly covering up a murder of a U.S.-based journalist instigated by the Saudi Crown Prince to see his brother get married.
It's all very awkward.
People are saying that being Ivanka's sister now compromises Karlie's "woke queen" status.
Josh Kushner was spotted at the Women's March the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, but then he went to the White House to see his brother get sworn in as whatever-the-hell-it-is-he-does-there.
The couple were at the March For Our Lives, while the White House meets with the NRA.
There are many stands, however, defending the couple, insisting that they have sought to distance themselves from Jared's administration.
It's all very awkward, and quite a hurdle for Karlie's #girlboss #brand. But of course there is one thing that's more important than politics:
money family.