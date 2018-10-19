Karlie Kloss is officially related to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. People have mixed feelings.

Supermodel, koder, and Hillary Clinton voter Karlie Kloss married the seemingly less sociopathic Kushner brother, Joshua Kushner, in a Jewish ceremony on Thursday. Mazel tov!

The couple got engaged in July after dating since 2012, and they were clearly very eager to tie the knot.

People reports that "Kloss and Kushner held a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, with under 80 people in attendance. They will also host a larger celebration for friends and loved ones in the spring."

Among the 80 people in attendance were presumably Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who took a break from reportedly covering up a murder of a U.S.-based journalist instigated by the Saudi Crown Prince to see his brother get married.

It's all very awkward.

Very happy for Karlie and Josh but Jared and ivanka getting to go to a wedding after being complicit in the murder of a journalist who was going to the Saudi embassy to get marriage papers in order is some bullshit — totalwench (@totalwench) October 19, 2018