Kate Beckinsale hilariously responded to rumors she's seeing Pete Davidson.

Rumors are one of the most self-sustaining forms of energy. Truly, if we could fuel our cars, planes, and electricity with rumors - the energy crisis as we know it could be solved, and maybe, just maybe - the planet could survive a few more decades of human wreckage.

But alas, as of now, rumors merely serve to entertain and distract us from bigger issues in the world, and for that, I thank them.

A current and unsubstantiated rumor circling about the web involves Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson and some possible flirting action?! Basically, both stars were at the Golden Globes after parties and a few sources have said they were making eyes.

One source told Page Six they were engaging in very obvious physical flirting.

"They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating. Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes."

While this is all speculation, and neither Beckinsale or Davidson have publicly spoken about the flirting, or whether it was a passing friendly exchange or evidence of a fling, that hasn't stopped the internet from spinning all manner of theories.