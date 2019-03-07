Kate Beckinsale responds to 'problematic meme about her and Pete Davidson. She is not amused.

Kate Beckinsale is a little confused about how memes work.
Just because someone uses your photo for a meme doesn't always mean the meme is about you, Kate. In case you're behind on internet pop culture, this photo of newly public couple Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's PDA session has become a very hilarious meme template. SNL's resident youth, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale sparked rumors when they were being fun and flirty together at the Golden Globes, and now it's officially confirmed. Honestly, they're cute together and they deserve happiness. When "Queer Eye's" Antoni Porowski was photographed next to their new love, though, his face said it all.
And the memes basically wrote themselves:
The template became so popular, in fact, that Porowski felt the need to address that everything is totally fine with him and Davidson.
Some of the jokes felt too specific for Kate, though. Like this one:
If we're going to give whoever made this meme the benefit of the doubt, it should be assumed they meant this as a larger point about dating or a self-deprecating joke. However, because Davidson has known childhood trauma it feels a little too specific and could be problematic for Kate. To defend herself and her choice to date Pete, she commented:
So, there you have it. Either Kate Beckinsale doesn't understand that memes are basically just stock photos for jokes or we should all be more careful about how personal we take internet trends.