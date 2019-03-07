Kate Beckinsale responds to 'problematic meme about her and Pete Davidson. She is not amused.

Kate Beckinsale is a little confused about how memes work.

Just because someone uses your photo for a meme doesn't always mean the meme is about you, Kate. In case you're behind on internet pop culture, this photo of newly public couple Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's PDA session has become a very hilarious meme template. SNL's resident youth, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale sparked rumors when they were being fun and flirty together at the Golden Globes, and now it's officially confirmed. Honestly, they're cute together and they deserve happiness. When "Queer Eye's" Antoni Porowski was photographed next to their new love, though, his face said it all.

and this pic of antoni as a big third wheeling mood!!!! pic.twitter.com/hcoPThmxJX — Samantha Tomaszewski (@managewski) March 4, 2019

And the memes basically wrote themselves:

The template became so popular, in fact, that Porowski felt the need to address that everything is totally fine with him and Davidson.