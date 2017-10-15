I see your terrifying box office experience with Pennywise the Clown, and I raise you SNL's Kate McKinnon playing Kellyanne Conway as 'IT,' a truly iconic trifecta of horror.
Last night's episode of SNL had some zingers, but the most conceptually ambitious sketch of the night featured McKinnon as a rain-soaked "Kellywise the Clown," luring Anderson Cooper (played by Alex Moffat) to the sewer for some hot broadcasting quotes.
"Put me on TV," Kellywise hisses, before promising Cooper the most on-brand Conway quotes possible. “Puerto Rico actually was worse before Hurricane Maria and the hurricane actually did blow some buildings back together and I don’t know why Elizabeth Warren won’t tweet about that."
At different points, McKinnon even shapeshifts into Hillary Clinton and Rachel Maddow whilst in the sewer. All the while, Cooper attempts to resist her terrifying request to be a featured television guest.
In keeping with the It theme, the sketch ends as pure nightmare fuel.
People on Twitter will are feeling emotionally haunted by this bit.
Twitter also gave huge props to McKinnon for her performance.
We all float down here, in Trump's America.