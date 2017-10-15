Advertising

I see your terrifying box office experience with Pennywise the Clown, and I raise you SNL's Kate McKinnon playing Kellyanne Conway as 'IT,' a truly iconic trifecta of horror.

Last night's episode of SNL had some zingers, but the most conceptually ambitious sketch of the night featured McKinnon as a rain-soaked "Kellywise the Clown," luring Anderson Cooper (played by Alex Moffat) to the sewer for some hot broadcasting quotes.

"Put me on TV," Kellywise hisses, before promising Cooper the most on-brand Conway quotes possible. “Puerto Rico actually was worse before Hurricane Maria and the hurricane actually did blow some buildings back together and I don’t know why Elizabeth Warren won’t tweet about that."

Advertising

At different points, McKinnon even shapeshifts into Hillary Clinton and Rachel Maddow whilst in the sewer. All the while, Cooper attempts to resist her terrifying request to be a featured television guest.

In keeping with the It theme, the sketch ends as pure nightmare fuel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=228&v=Hlt3rA-oDao

People on Twitter will are feeling emotionally haunted by this bit.

#SNL: Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway returns as the scariest monster of the summer https://t.co/oGe1vrhP0F pic.twitter.com/TM3WnFZwnh — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 15, 2017

Advertising

Hey @KellyannePolls, if SNL can only effectively satirize you by comparing you to “It”, you need a new line of work. https://t.co/x77mR0A1O3 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) October 15, 2017

Yes, SNL. We need a full length horror movie based on Kellyanne Conway. Crawling out of microwaves and leading rodent armies from sewers. — Aiden Wolfe (@AidenWolfe) October 15, 2017

That Kellyanne Conway/Pennywise spoof from IT was scarier than the actual IT movie. #SaturdayNightLive #SNL — Raising Ell (@RaisingEll) October 15, 2017

Advertising

Twitter also gave huge props to McKinnon for her performance.

Kate McKinnon deserves all the Emmys until the end of time for Kellyanne Conway AND HILLARY. It’s perfection. #SNL pic.twitter.com/zhmReoJwib — Melissa 👑💋 (@Melissa_Wasser) October 15, 2017

Kellyanne as Pennywise is brilliant. Kate McKinnon is brilliant. #SNL — Sam (@Samantha_2446) October 15, 2017

snl making kellyanne conway pennywise is some of the best comedy i've seen in months — paige hettinger (@paigehettinger) October 15, 2017

We all float down here, in Trump's America.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.