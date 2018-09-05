Kathy Griffin finally comes for Tomi Lahren's head, and the internet is here for it.

Kathy Griffin became a persona non grata last year when she indulged the internet's most sadistic fantasies and posted a picture with what looked like Donald Trump's severed head.
Right-wingers were absolutely aghast at Griffin's satirical photoshoot, clutching their pearls that someone would do something so vulgar to a facsimile of Donald Trump, who never resorts to such indecency, especially when it comes to matters of human anatomy.
Griffin faced more consequences for the picture than the president has faced for anything ever, being fired from CNN's New Year's Eve party and even getting questioned by the Secret Service.
After time spent in exile, Griffin is touring as a comic, and despite being proclaimed by Fox News to be a heretical has-been, Tomi Lahren wants to meet with her.
Here's the request and what Griffin had to say:
People were proud of her for telling Termi Lerman to go f*ck herself.
Tamela attempted a clapback of her own.
Griffin responded with a fact-check and "go get a big glass of water...you're so thirsty."
Take the L, Timberley.
While we won't get to see Timothée scream at Kathy streaming on her Patreon page, we'll always have this Twitter exchange.