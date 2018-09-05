Kathy Griffin finally comes for Tomi Lahren's head, and the internet is here for it.

Kathy Griffin became a persona non grata last year when she indulged the internet's most sadistic fantasies and posted a picture with what looked like Donald Trump's severed head.

Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017

Right-wingers were absolutely aghast at Griffin's satirical photoshoot, clutching their pearls that someone would do something so vulgar to a facsimile of Donald Trump, who never resorts to such indecency, especially when it comes to matters of human anatomy.

Griffin faced more consequences for the picture than the president has faced for anything ever, being fired from CNN's New Year's Eve party and even getting questioned by the Secret Service.

After time spent in exile, Griffin is touring as a comic, and despite being proclaimed by Fox News to be a heretical has-been, Tomi Lahren wants to meet with her.

Here's the request and what Griffin had to say:

Dear @TomiLahren,



You and your network told me my career was over and that I was irrelevant. Now you want to interview me. Not only do I not want to waste my time with you, I’m too busy selling out shows on my US tour.



Go Fuck Yourself,



Kathy Griffin pic.twitter.com/hAj5sjaTdd — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 4, 2018

People were proud of her for telling Termi Lerman to go f*ck herself.